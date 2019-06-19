THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

A profile of talk radio kingpin Michael Savage in The New York Times titled “Conservative radio host has doubts about Trump. His audience doesn’t want to hear it” made the Drudge Report on Tuesday.

It is of note that this pivotal statement from Mr. Savage did not appear until in THE 17TH PARAGRAPH.

“He insists ‘I’m no Benedict Arnold,’ and will still vote for Mr. Trump in 2020 despite his misgivings because there is no Democratic candidate he could imagine supporting,” The Times said.

