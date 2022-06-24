Episode #454 The Crime Syndicate Behind San Francisco’s Tenderloin District with Leighton Woodhouse

Behind the headlines of theft and homelessness in San Francisco is a much larger story about the criminal operation profiting from government inaction and leftwing policies. According to the author there are ‘overlapping transnational organized crime networks’ which control the theft. Savage speaks with journalist and filmmaker Leighton Woodhouse about his exceptional investigative piece “The Criminal Order Beneath the ‘Chaos’ of San Francisco’s Tenderloin.” Woodhouse exposes how state and local officials have handed over power to drug dealers and degenerates in the heart of San Francisco.

