Savage shares two prescient interviews on the crushing inflation hurting the American people. First, hear from Steve Forbes who recently outlined how monetary policy and legislation is destroying our economy in his new book Inflation: What It Is, Why It’s Bad, and How to Fix It. Forbes explains how leaders are ruling with “Idiot-ology” to assert further control over the electorate and what we can expect in the coming months if their policies continue. Then, writer Tom Mullen reveals which president increased spending the slowest; an answer that will likely surprise you.

