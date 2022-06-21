Episode #453 STEVE FORBES visits Michael Savage-discusses BIDEN’S economic IDIOTOLOGY, inflation; + TOM MULLEN discloses which president increased SPENDING the SLOWEST

Savage shares two prescient interviews on the crushing inflation hurting the American people. First, hear from Steve Forbes who recently outlined how monetary policy and legislation is destroying our economy in his new book Inflation: What It Is, Why It’s Bad, and How to Fix It. Forbes explains how leaders are ruling with “Idiot-ology” to assert further control over the electorate and what we can expect in the coming months if their policies continue. Then, writer Tom Mullen reveals which president increased spending the slowest; an answer that will likely surprise you.

Episode  #  452    RON PAUL  visits   MICHAEL SAVAGE

EPISODE #451 JAN 6TH MASS HYSTERIA

THE ENEMY IS IN THE HOUSE

TWO GUYS FROM QUEENS + A CLASSIC CALL FROM JIMMY FROM BROOKLYN

CYANIDE; A CHILDHOOD STORY

GUNS, GAMES, MEDS & SHOOTINGS

MONKEYPOX AND THE POX OF WAR

CANNABIS: THE JOYS AND DANGERS

ADVICE TO NO ONE + THE WAR HEATS UP + MORE DEPRESSING NEWS

BIG SIS IS AMISS; FREE SPEECH IS NOT FREE

NEW PODCAST! WAR or PEACE

THE DEATH OF FAITH IN AMERICA

Bonus Podcast! “Dr. Savage on Newsmax TV”

Join now!

You may like these posts