Is our civilization on the brink? This fear pervades many Americans as havoc ensues in our streets, economy, housing, and crime. Savage speaks with Darren Beattie of Revolver News. Savage and Beattie discuss: How Biden has pushed China and Russia closer and towards a new world currency; Biden’s Ukraine blunder; how the attack on TikTok is really a distraction from our real threats; what distinguishes Trump from Desantis; and how disinformation has become the new tactic to censor truth tellers.

