Listen to another special golden oldie from July 31, 2007! On this show, Savage was outraged as his staff received pornographic postcards in the mail from some coward. Callers gave their best advice for tracking down the creep who targeted the Savage Nation. Then, Savage contemplates making a major motion picture of his life, asking listeners to decide which stories would make the final cut.

