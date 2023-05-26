In this remarkable broadcast, Michael Savage, known to millions of listeners over his 27-year radio career, comes back. In this, he speculates as to why it’s possible that Desantis may have been set up by Musk to stumble on his announcement; and how this might benefit Elon Musk. He goes back to his visit to the White House when President Trump was there to add to the speculation. He then moves on to tell the audience that he is a direct descendant of Moses. And that the day that this broadcast will be released is an especially spiritually important day for him, and why. Well known for his stream of consciousness, Savage suddenly launches into his love for the water and nature and why he may be buying a new boat. Only here on the Michael Savage podcast.

