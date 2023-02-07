Dr. William Forstchen joins the Michael Savage Podcast to discuss what would happen if Russia launched a cyber attack on the USA! Forstchen explains that a cyber attack or even an EMP blast could have the potential to take out the entire grid for days…? Weeks…? Months…? What would happen to our infrastructure? Our military? How does it end for the United States and the rest of the world? Russia has made it clear that they are not backing down and they are ready to take the next steps… but it may not be just Russia we need to be concerned about. What really was the Chinese balloon in our airspace and why was it not shot down sooner? Dr. Savage discusses the surveillance balloon from China on Newsmax TV and how Biden once again failed to protect our nation

