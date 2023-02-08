Demolition of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow on the orders of Joseph Stalin,1931

Violence, debauchery, and paganism pervade our media and culture. Savage explores how the Communist Revolution, the counter-cultural movement, and the wide use of drugs caused the destruction of the West. Hear how the ideology of Darwin, Freud, and Marx yielded the death of God in the 20th Century. Savage explains how we are facing the consequences of these new doctrines. Then, he shares his meditations on belief: The glimpses of God in our lives; How the First Amendment intended to protect your right to worship; how God is the center of our spiritual wheel.

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow