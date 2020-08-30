Savage was on periscope tonight:

“This is Michael Savage. Tonight I’m going to speak for a very few minutes about the violence and death of the American Left toward American patriots, as exhibited by the murder in Portland.

The vermin in the media are directly responsible. Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, you name them. They have vilified every patriot, every conservative, every supporter of Donald Trump, and made us into ‘fascists’. “

