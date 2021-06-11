Conversation with Dr. Singleton, a highly accomplished African-American woman who is both a medical doctor (anesthesiologist) and a degreed lawyer specializing in constitutional law. Some quotes: “No one is born a victim”. “Black people were achieving great things long before the emancipation proclamation”. Bush’s phrase “the soft bigotry of low expectations” is still true today. Dr. Singleton also points out there are real physiological differences related to ACE2 receptors and vascular health, which make dark-skinned people more at risk for COVID complications. It is not racism. Also in this edition: A preview of SAVAGE EXCLUSIVE.