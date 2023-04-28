For years, Savage cautioned that conservatives should be wary of Fox News, and now, his warnings have been confirmed. Having spent decades battling this new blacklist, Savage hasn’t cowered at the attempts to silence him. Today, we witness a constant barrage against anyone and everyone who dares to challenge the Biden Gang or the mainstream narrative. Savage shares the latest from the Tucker expulsion from Fox and how he fought against his banning from an entire nation. Hear how to resist the tyranny that threatens us all.

Want to listen to the podcast WITHOUT the ads? Become a premium member here and enjoy ad-free listening!

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow