Savage sounds off on the Tucker ouster from Fox News with his own unique perspective. Years before ‘cancel culture’ would become a household phrase, Savage would be the canary in the coal mine for censorship of conservative and independent voices. A leader of the ‘Silenced Majority’, Savage reveals the SHOCKING controversies that have been excused by the mainstream media in light of the high profile cancellation.

