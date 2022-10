First, Savage outlines the biomarkers, methods to identify and treat dementia and cognitive disorders. Savage speaks with the always brilliant Miranda Devine of the New York Post. Savage and Devine discuss how Biden’s lack of mental faculties subvert America’s presence around the globe. Is there a succession plan in place for the Biden Administration? How is Nancy Pelosi involved in the current Democratic power plays? Who will the Democrats run in 2024 and will Trump run again?

