This week a terrible story hit the news about a family that was kidnapped and murdered in California. The kidnapper took the baby, the child’s parents and the uncle at gunpoint on Monday and killed them, leaving their bodies in an almond orchard. The man suspected of kidnapping the family, Jesus Manuel Salgado, was taken into custody Tuesday. The horrific crime was eerily similar to another California family; The McStay family who was murdered in 2012. Today, hear a show that you might remember about the evil that exists in this world from the week the McStay family was found. How could this happen? Are God and religion dead? Callers on the evil they have witnessed and the darkness that surrounds us.

