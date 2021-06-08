Dr Savage talks about allergic reactions and histamines; What is histamine?; How histamines work; Adverse reactions to histamines; Some foods high in histamines; Symptoms of histamine intolerance; Foods for a low histamine diet; Other ‘amines’ that may affect people; Antihistamines and side effects of antihistamines; Biden is a human histamine!; Ways to lower histamine through foods; How to get histamine out of your body; Food and minerals that are good for lowering histamines; Peanut allergies; Histamines and migraines and other disorders; Video from the NIH “Histamine The Stuff Allergies are Made of”