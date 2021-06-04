Savage at NewsMax:

Today’s podcast called “The Fauci Papers” is reminiscent of Daniel Ellsberg’s Pentagon Papers, and the Valachi Papers about the mafia.

This is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. Certainly the greatest cover-up in American medical history. And the man behind it is none other than the snake and the weasel, the fraud of frauds, Anthony Fauci. And by the way, in my opinion he should be tried for what he has done to this nation.

Way back in mid-2020 I did a podcast on the uselessness of masks, based upon the work of a great physician, Dr. Simone Gold. Now it turns out that in a February 5th, 2020 email that was released in the Fauci papers, the fraud Fauci wrote “the typical mask you buy in a drug store is not really effective in keeping out the virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

Two months later, the fraudulent, ineffective, lying CDC would encourage masks with Saint Fauci’s blessing.

At the time, I posted it on MichaelSavage.com and I tweeted it, put it on Facebook. Where did I get this information about masks and the pore size of masks, and the size of the virus?

I got it from Dr. Simone Gold. She’s not well-known; she’s an emergency physician. She works in a clinic. She serves all Americans, from urban inner city to suburban, and she has a blog post called “The Gold Opinion”. She’s a medical doctor and a lawyer, but she wasn’t consulted. Instead they relied upon Dr. Faustus.

Dr. Simone Gold wrote this: “It is clear to me as a physician and lawyer, that the disinformation about both COVID 19 and the Constitution has caused us to turn a medical issue into a legal crisis.” Remember, this was published in June of 2020.

She continues: “The scientific usefulness of a mask has been so aggressively overstated and the foundational importance of the Constitution has been so aggressively understated, that we have normalized people screaming obscenities at each other while hiking.”

She says: “The COVID virus was supposed to be contained in the kind of a lab where people wear astronaut suits and go through triple-sealed doors. It is a con of massive proportions to assert that now, having escaped those environs, a bandana will magically do the trick.”

“After all, size matters. The pore size of cloth face coverings range from 20 to 100 microns. The COVID virus is 200 to 1000 times smaller than that, at 0.1 microns. Putting up a chain link fence will not keep out a mosquito. Even the most esteemed medical journals admit their purpose is to calm anxiety. ‘The expanded masking protocol’s greatest contribution may be to reduce the transmission of anxiety.’ “

“Masking everyone is superstition, but unlike privately carrying a lucky charm, mandating facial coverings requires the consent of the governed. Not wearing a mask is not merely a personal choice, like deciding between a head covering or a t-shirt. It is a flashpoint for being a free human being who has consented to be governed, but has not consented to be ruled.”

“People who are apathetic toward their own liberty cannot eliminate Constitutional rights for those who are not. This is not the first or last time that people who believe in superstition are screaming the loudest.”

That would be Fauci.

Gold concludes: “The Constitution exists precisely to protect all people during times of mass hysteria.”

READ DR. SIMONE GOLD’S ARTICLE: ‘THE USELESSNESS OF MASKS’

Do the words “Mass Hysteria” ring a bell?

Unfortunately, you still see morons driving around in cars alone with masks on. You see idiots running with masks on, bicycling with masks on. To repeat: The pore size of cloth face coverings ranges from 20 to 100 microns. The COVID virus is 200 to a 1000 times smaller than that, at 0.1 microns. It is like putting up a chain link fence to keep out mosquitoes.

Fauci, it turns out according to the emails, knew this! And yet he went out and preached to America to wear masks. In fact, the little fraud was later seen wearing two masks saying they were effective. If this man should not be tried for fraud, who should be?

What a sad time in American history that we have evolved to the point of Lysenko under Joseph Stalin. The fake geneticist Lysenko fudged the science of genetics in order to prove Stalin was right. It resulted in 30 million Russians starving to death.

Do you see the parallel between the Lysenko Affair and the Fauci Affair? This should live in medical history, what this little fraud has done to the world.

More Savage at NewsMax