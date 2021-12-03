Today’s podcast features a wonderful compilation pulled from years of radio shows and arranged as “found poetry” by longtime fan and professional jazz saxophonist Sam Gendel. Savage reads samples accompanied by Gendel’s own music. Also today the demented & depressing news stories of the week, including but not limited to: Smash & grabs are organized crime punishable by RICO but Psaki attributes to pandemic; Kamala Harris loses another important staff member; Wall Street rebounds from omicron hype; black teens attack Jewish children; police shooting of a WHITE guy in a wheelchair. And, sadly, much more.

