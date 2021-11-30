Toxic news of the day, including the new ‘OMICRON’ covid scare. Is Omicron being hyped? And why is Fauci still working for the U.S. government? Thanksgiving retail crime wave sweeps the nation, Biden crime family sweeps the nation, but no prosecutions in either case. Meanwhile hashish “assassin” gets off by claiming he ate a pot brownie beforehand. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down, the sickening Waukesha massacre was racially motivated, and California media lie about drought. Savage reads his horoscope. Second half: Interview with Dr.Elizabeth Lee Vliet who is an expert on hospital covid treatment and kickbacks, and has shocking findings on the money trail.

