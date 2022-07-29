Major Fred Galvin joins Savage to expose how top generals, including General Mattis, betrayed their own Marines at the behest of the Deep State.

His new book A Few Bad Men tells the incredible true story of his elite team of U.S. Marines who were set up to take the fall for Afghanistan war crimes they did not commit—and his fight for the redemption of his men.

Galvin served 27 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, beginning as a 17 year old who rose from the enlisted ranks to become an officer.

Serving in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait and elsewhere, he led the first special operations company in the Marines and earned 49 military medals and ribbons, including the Bronze Star.