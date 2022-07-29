A FEW BAD MEN: HOW AN ELITE MARINE COMBAT UNIT WAS CRUCIFIED BY TOP GENERALS (for a crime they did not commit) Similar to PATHS OF GLORY where ‘Chateau Generals’ had their own troops executed. episode #464

Major Fred Galvin joins Savage to expose how top generals, including General Mattis, betrayed their own Marines at the behest of the Deep State.

His new book A Few Bad Men tells the incredible true story of his elite team of U.S. Marines who were set up to take the fall for Afghanistan war crimes they did not commit—and his fight for the redemption of his men.

Galvin served 27 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, beginning as a 17 year old who rose from the enlisted ranks to become an officer.

Serving in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait and elsewhere, he led the first special operations company in the Marines and earned 49 military medals and ribbons, including the Bronze Star.

The Assassination of Movies, Books & Science (episode #463)

TYRANNY OF A NAKED MARXIST PRESIDENCY (episode #462)

IS RELIGION STILL RELEVANT? (episode #461)

HIS FIRST ABORTION episode #455

Episode  #  452    RON PAUL  visits   MICHAEL SAVAGE

EPISODE #451 JAN 6TH MASS HYSTERIA

THE ENEMY IS IN THE HOUSE

TWO GUYS FROM QUEENS + A CLASSIC CALL FROM JIMMY FROM BROOKLYN

CYANIDE; A CHILDHOOD STORY

GUNS, GAMES, MEDS & SHOOTINGS

MONKEYPOX AND THE POX OF WAR

CANNABIS: THE JOYS AND DANGERS

ADVICE TO NO ONE + THE WAR HEATS UP + MORE DEPRESSING NEWS

Join now!

You may like these posts