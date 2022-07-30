The location of the United States Air Force Boeing C-40C aircraft, registration number 09-0540, which carried Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, can no longer be tracked through Flightradar24.

The Flightradar24 real-time flight tracking service has restricted the data for viewing the location of this aircraft. Prior to this, the plane with Nancy Pelosi on board landed at Honolulu airport in Hawaii. Almost 100 thousand people watched the flight of the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

