BY MICHAEL SAVAGE

There is a war going on in America for the soul of America. There are no innocent bystanders and you have been targeted especially if you declare yourself to be a patriot and a nationalist.

Case in point, I wake up this morning and see that Jerrold Nadler of New York, Lower East Side, is going to probe whether Trump’s nationalist claims are fueling hate crimes.

I took a double look at this story:

“The incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said today that he and his colleagues are ‘initiating an investigation into a rise in hate crimes’ and suggested ‘President Trump’s pro-American rhetoric may be playing a role.’ He said, ‘Trump calls himself a nationalist. He falsely claims that foreigners are the primary sources of domestic terror. He famously claimed that there was some very fine people on both sides of the riot in Charlottesville where a neo-Nazi demonstration ended in the death of one counter protest for two officers of the Virginia State Police” said Rep Jerrold Nadler, New York communist.

“His comments came in a letter to the FBI, Justice Department and Homeland Security Department demanding more data on the rise in reports of hate crimes, and on how the administration pursues investigations. He set a Dec. 31 deadline for the information, saying Congress has been kept ‘‘largely in the dark’ on homegrown violence, and particularly from white supremacists.’”

Nadler went on, “There appears to be a politically driven effort to diminish programs that empower communities to counter the influence of extremist ideology.”

Now according to Nadler being a nationalist is committing a hate crime! According to radical left-wing internationalists like Jerrold Nadler and other progressives, whose ancestors fled pogroms to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave, it’s now a crime to love America and be a nationalist.

I looked into Jerrold Nadler’s background, and of course, he was born in New York City, 17th district. He comes from a family of social workers and lawyers born in Brooklyn. He is the son of Miriam Schreiber and Emanuel Max Nadler. He went to left-wing Columbia University where he became a comrade of Alpha Epsilon Pi – that’s a commie fraternity – receiving his law degree from the part-time night school of Fordham University School of Law.

How can people like Jerrold Nadler, whose ancestors fled pogroms to come here and kiss the ground in America, become so viciously anti-american?

What is it that makes them hate the country and declare anyone who is a patriot or a nationalist somehow a criminal? How does this happen when we’ve seen terrible hate crimes in this country just a few weeks ago with the shooting in Pittsburgh.

Jerrold Nadler doesn’t connect the hateful rhetoric that is coming out of the American Left and the triggering of people like that. I also oppose hate crimes but I think we need to be very careful. We must learn from history and current events.The Left’s rhetoric will provoke a revolution in this country if it continues.

Sadly, I’m not sure if the Left will learn. Instead they will once again clamor to entrap Trump. They’ll continue to investigate and see if they can pin the tail on the president.

Now you can see why you may have to follow me on my podcast come January 7th. I have made powerful enemies by telling you the truth and by being the leader of Trumpamania, the leader of nationalism.

I’m not going to hide it. I’ve been talking about borders, language, and culture for decades. I’m not a follower of the internationalist brigades. Jerrold Nadler and the Left will never silence me or the tens of millions of us who love America.