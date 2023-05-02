Who killed Jesus? After two millennia following His death, the question remains as controversial as ever. Savage considers the risky question of ‘Did Jews kill Jesus?’ He contemplates both war and forgiveness in two intimate broadcasts. Sensing a radical change on the horizon, he seeks God’s truth in Teshuvah. What is Teshuvah? Why is this atonement necessary when evil is so pervasive in our society? Then, hear what Savage has to say about war and what we must do to stop the threat of disaster. He concludes by reading from Dylan Thomas’s epic poem “Rage, Rage Against the Dying of the Light.”

