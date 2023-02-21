Taking a break from the caustic news of the day, Savage lightens up the mood with some classic Savage moments. First up, a fantastic moment from the Savage archives, “When The Chrome Was Thick And The Women Were Straight.” Next up, hear one of the most hilarious and rousing responses to a liberal caller as Savage delivers a riveting diatribe against the radical Left.



Then, North Korean defector, human rights advocate, and bestselling author Yeonmi Park is sounding the alarm on the culture wars, identity politics, and authoritarian tendencies tearing America apart. After defecting from North Korea, Yeonmi Park found liberty and freedom in America. But she also found a chilling crackdown on self-expression and thought that reminded her of the brutal regime she risked her life to escape. When she spoke out about the mass political indoctrination she saw around her in the United States, Park faced censorship and even death threats. Park tells Savage why we should fear hypocrisies, mob tactics, and the authoritarian tendencies that speak in the name of wokeness and social justice.

