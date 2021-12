Watch SAVAGE on NEWSMAX – Grant Stinchfield Show December 7, 2021

Savage talks about the Hunter Biden art scam, and recounts how he offered his beautifully rendered TEDDY portrait to the Chinese government, but decided it was too priceless to let go.

Also the release of known Muslim killers from Guantanamo prison, the danger they pose to Americans around the world, and noting that one dirty bomb can ruin your whole day.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Video Copyright Newsmax, Inc. 2021