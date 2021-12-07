Savage cuts through the “green” hype to illuminate the TRUTH about electric vehicles. Biden and the radical Left are pushing an all-electric future including mandated conversion to all-electric government fleets. But are electric vehicles really “all that”? The elites who drive them congratulate themselves for low carbon emissions from the car itself, but fail to consider the emissions of the manufacturing process and the generation of the electricity they plug into. Nor do the elites lose any sleep over the near-slavery conditions under which the necessary minerals are mined, often by children. Data show that producing an electrical vehicle can generate more carbon pollution than a gas-powered car, and electric car batteries have a storage problem that nobody has yet solved. They cannot be recycled and will soon be polluting landfills all over the world.

