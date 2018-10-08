



With the mainstream media “99-point-what percent controlled by the radical left,” orchestrating the political and social narratives, radio host and author Michael Savage told Newsmax TV every day conservatives need quick tips on how to “turn arguments with rational people.”

“People tend to repeat what others are saying in order to be approved by the group, and it’s very hard to be an outlier,” Savage told Monday’s “America Talks Live,” promoting his new book “Stop Mass Hysteria: America’s Insanity from the Salem Witch Trials to the Trump Witch Hunt.”