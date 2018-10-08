BREITBART:

Talk radio star and New York Times bestselling author Michael Savage has a prescient warning for America: Mass hysteria has overtaken rational political discourse and escalated to a crescendo following the election of Donald Trump.

If we don’t learn from past mistakes, Savage argues, the current “collective derangement” which, he says, is being used by power-hungry actors and channeled into “orchestrated mass hysteria,” will lead the country to a very dark future.

Savage sounds the alarm bells in his latest tome, Stop Mass Hysteria: America’s Insanity from the Salem Witch Trials to the Trump Witch Hunt, which will be released on Tuesday on Amazon and in bookstores nationwide.

“It’s not just mass hysteria,” Savage said in a radio interview with this reporter. “We are living in a time that is much worse than mass hysteria. Because mass hysteria can be dismissed. This is an orchestrated mass hysteria. As you well know, the money is coming from somewhere to organize these people who seem to have unlimited time to harass senators, chase people out of restaurants.”

“We are living in very dangerous times because the left has been motivated to become violent. And they are being paid to be violent.”

In his latest book, Savage traces historical “mass hysteria” movements going as far back as the days of Christopher Columbus to the Salem Witch Trials to revolutions led by Mao Zedong, Adolph Hitler and Fidel Castro. He identifies hatred and fear as key drivers of such hysterias, where political actors stir up the masses against enemies both real and perceived, as logic and reason get tossed out the window.