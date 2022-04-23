First, hear an interview so good, we had to give you a preview! Rebekah Koffler, Chief Intelligence Officer, Doctrine & Strategy Consulting Strategic Intelligence Analyst, The Lindsey Group, and author of Putin’s Playbook joins Savage to give you the truth the media is trying to hide. Born in the former USSR, Koffler emigrated to the US and devoted her career to protecting her newfound home. Koffler tells Savage how the US media is misleading us on Russia, how Cold War policies have fueled this crisis, and why the US will not allow Russia to gain control of Ukraine. Don’t miss the complete interview with Rebekah Kofller next week on the podcast.

Next up, as promised, hear the second part of Savage’s in-depth interview with the great Breitbart writer and self-professed Savage fan Josh Caplan.