Behind the shadows, Marxist members of the Obama administration have gained power once again in the Biden administration. Savage looks back to a show where he exposed Obama for his Marxist agenda; warning of the consequences of of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a law that codified indefinite military detention without charge or trial into law for the first time in American history. People fought it and are protected in some jurisdictions, but the law still persists. Although not being used against the January 6th prisoners, this law could be used to imprison Americans in the future. Especially, as the DOJ has turned their attention to domestic terrorists, and labeling them ‘the greatest’ threat to the U.S.



