TWO KEEN MINDS DISCUSS WORLD POLITICS & THE FUTURE; SAVAGE & ROVIN RETURN FOR ROUND 2 and ask “will America suffer the same fate as Ancient Rome?” episode #465

Novelist Jeff Rovin, best known for his work with the Tom Clancy series, is back for another remarkable conversation. No topic is off the table as Savage and Rovin weave through film, history, and explore God’s relation to man. Rovin is no stranger to Hollywood, discussing films including The Naked Prey, The Contractor, The Many Saints of Newark, and The Gray Man. Touching on the current political landscape, the two question whether we have reached the twilight of the American empire as the perverse impose their world order on the American people.

