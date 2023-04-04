Savage reacts to Trump’s historic persecution as he faces the radical, racist, stooge Alvin Bragg and the gallows of the American press. Then, Savage discusses the implications of the indictment with best-selling novelist Jeff Rovin; Is America headed towards a national divorce? How far reaching is George Soros’s influence? Savage reveals his forthcoming book and his warning that only a more ‘Savage’ republic can survive.

