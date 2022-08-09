During the production of todays podcast, breaking news emerged… Donald Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI! Dr. Savage immediately turned on the microphone and shared his initial thoughts of this unprecedented and orchestrated incursion on the home of the former President of the United States. Is this radical administration forging the USA into the USSR of the 21st century?

Listen behind the scenes with Savage’s recent interview with Joshua Caplan from Breitbart, and as a special bonus, hear part two of Savage’s conversation with novelist Jeff Rovin. The pair examine what history may tell us about division in America and how it might predict our nation’s fate. Then, Rovin and Savage look to the stars including the art of Chesley Bonestell and the latest images from the James Webb telescope.