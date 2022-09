The loss of a nation’s pride cannot be restored. Biden has smashed the economy, demoralized the army, and gutted our pride. The media has enabled Biden and the Left to corrupt our nation from within. Savage recalls the ideological godfather of the new progressives Saul Alinsky and his Rules for Radicals; reads from his own Rules for Beating Radicals. Then, what will Putin do when his back is to the wall?

Related