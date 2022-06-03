Newsmax host, Wall Street veteran, and longtime fan of the Savage Nation John Tabacco joins Savage for a candid conversation on politics, finance, and life. Tabacco recollects on his Staten Island upbringing with an NYPD father and a close-knit Italian family along with his path to Wall Street success. In addition to his Newsmax show Wise Guys, Tabacco has been a contributor on CNBC and Fox Business, even predicting the decline and eventual collapse of Lehman Brothers. A lifelong New Yorker, John announces his candidacy for New York’s 10th Congressional seat and his hope to put Bill De Blasio in his “political grave.” As a special treat – hear a classic call from Jimmy in Brooklyn.

