In a recent NewsMax TV appearance, Savage produced an antique mariner’s telescope and demonstrated how Joe Biden is not only looking through it the wrong way, he doesn’t even realize that the cap is still on! A fitting metaphor for a Presidency marked by short-sightedness and stupidity. In this podcast, Savage relates America today to the Lewis Carroll story we all know as “Alice in Wonderland” (originally titled “Through the Looking Glass”), in a world where everything is backwards. Economic collapse is a “boom”, foreign policy failure is a success, 15000 Haitians massed on the border is not a crisis. In times like this, we turn to God and faith to help us see the larger picture and draw comfort from the wisdom of the ages. Savage reads from his 2017 book “God Faith and Reason.” He also speaks of loss, how we all encounter it from time to time as Trump did in 2020, but need not buckle under it. Rather we resolve to fight even harder tomorrow. The show wraps up with reading from Lin Yutang’s “The Importance of Living” which is about finding happiness in everyday things. An inspiring podcast!

