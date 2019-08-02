THE WASHINGTON TIMES – CHERYL K. CHUMLEY

Radio giant Michael Savage, who’s been outright banned from the United Kingdom for 10-plus years, sent, through his attorney, an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking him to reverse course and toss out the ban.

And indeed Johnson should.

It’s high time these ridiculous claims leveled in 2009 against Savage — an icon of American media, a friend to the cause of the patriot — be removed.

Apologies, even, are in order.

It was in May of 2009 when Home Secretary Jacqui Smith added Savage’s name to a list of supposed dangerous individuals — a list of 22 that included radical Islamic preachers, terrorist-types, Russian gangsters and other noted haters. And if that’s not bad enough, consider this: Smith shielded six names on the list for intelligence reasons — but publicly announced the other 16 as part of her naming and shaming game.