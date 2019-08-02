BREITBART:

Talk radio legend and New York Times bestselling author Michael Savage is petitioning British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift a ten-year travel ban on him for reasons that were never justified by the U.K. government.

In May 2009, the United Kingdom barred Savage and other 21 individuals, claiming his commentary on Islam and immigration foster hatred.

“The ban has stood in place for a decade. Now is the time to lift the ban and take a stand for the rights of free speech that have come under assault in the land of the Magna Carta,” Daniel Horowitz, an attorney for Savage, wrote in a letter to Johnson.