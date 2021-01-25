Savage previews Trump’s report card, reviews Biden’s first week. Savage gives moving eulogy to Larry King. King Interviews Savage in 2017 for the book Trump’s War, revisits why Savage was called the Godfather of Trumpamania, they discuss the first 100 days of Trump’s Presidency, The Fairness Doctrine, the Republican Health plan, infrastructure, privatization is the key, General Mattis, Russia Collusion, Russia as the Natural Ally to fight ISIS, the travel ban, the wall, being a proud nationalist and a strong conservationist, global warming and real science. Savage revisits Trump’s War to see how we did.