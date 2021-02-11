History will see this impeachment as biggest political blunder in history. Coffee and News of the Day. Savage speaks to mystic about losing faith in God. Savage reads a simple prayer to remind us about connecting head, heart and hands to work as one for God each day. What Dems are doing to Trump mirrors what the Romans did to Tiberius Gracchus, a populist Roman politician who was killed by the Ancient Roman “swamp”. Sound of the day, CNN compares Capitol riot to Rwandan genocide. Impeachment managers film similar to propaganda of Leni Reifensthal’s Triumph of the Will.