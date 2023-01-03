THE ONLY BLACK MAN at an all WHITE FUNERAL & other memories

The streets of San Francisco and New York City spring to life as Savage uncovers his own rare manuscripts. Among his found writings includes a story about loss and a message for the throwaway lifestyle that pervades modern America. Savage shares intimate pieces that he himself has not heard in years! Hear these unique vignettes; many written before his successful radio career including “The Last Member of the Leisure Class”, “From Sandals to Sandals in Three Generations,” My Year in New York,” and more.

The Winter of Our Discontent (episode #506)

THE EDGE OF WORLD WAR 3? with Col Douglas Macgregor

THE IMPORTANCE OF FATHERHOOD (episode #501)

Bonus Podcast: Savage Slams Larry David and Alec Baldwin

THE PLASTIC CONSERVATIVE (episode #498)

SAVAGE’S THANKSGIVING SPECIAL

 COOKING THE PERFECT  TURKEY

The Assassination of America; Post-Election Blues

A BLACK EYE, NOT A RED WAVE-THE MORNING AFTER PILL

THE GREAT BIG ELECTION SPECIAL

Pelosi Mansion Attack – All the Latest

Join now!

You may like these posts