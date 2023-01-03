The streets of San Francisco and New York City spring to life as Savage uncovers his own rare manuscripts. Among his found writings includes a story about loss and a message for the throwaway lifestyle that pervades modern America. Savage shares intimate pieces that he himself has not heard in years! Hear these unique vignettes; many written before his successful radio career including “The Last Member of the Leisure Class”, “From Sandals to Sandals in Three Generations,” My Year in New York,” and more.

