The history of the Mob and the history of Jews in America is a history that Myron Sugerman, author of The Last Jewish Gangster from Meyer to Myron, traces from the earliest days of the Mafia to the present day. He tells the Mob story from a Jewish viewpoint, with stories from his firsthand experiences and connections with some of the most infamous Jewish mobsters; Meyer Lansky, Bugsy Siegel, Lucky Luciano and Arnold Rothstein. In this podcast he tells us How the Mob fought the American Nazi Party in the 1930s. – How they provided vigilance on the piers of New York during World War II and their cooperation with the U.S. Department of Navy Intelligence. – How they secured arms for Israel in violation of the Neutrality Act. While we do not glorify his story, we think it is a story of America worth telling.

