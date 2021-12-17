Savage describes his dream about THE LAST ELEPHANT, and gives a monologue entitled “The Inauguration of Fear and Loathing” about the 17 executive orders signed by Biden. Also analysis from a special forces soldier titled “WINTER IS COMING.” Also, what life was like under communist rule in “Life and Death in Shanghai” by Nien Cheng. Savage called it weeks ago with the epidemic of smash-and-grabs at high end stores in big cities. It’s not poverty, George Floyd, or covid lockdowns. No, it’s organized crime orchestrated by bosses who send encrypted social media to ‘teens’ to grab the loot. The valuable items get fenced online or overseas.

