The JANUARY 6th TAPES with MIRANDA DEVINE – WHAT REALLY HAPPENED?

Miranda Devine of the New York Post joins Savage to cover the shocking new footage challenging the mainstream media narrative of January 6. Devine exposes why BOTH DEMOCRATS & REPUBLICANS are hiding the truth about the actual event and the cover-up; what lies have been debunked; what you need to know about what really happened that day.

