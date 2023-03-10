Miranda Devine of the New York Post joins Savage to cover the shocking new footage challenging the mainstream media narrative of January 6. Devine exposes why BOTH DEMOCRATS & REPUBLICANS are hiding the truth about the actual event and the cover-up; what lies have been debunked; what you need to know about what really happened that day.

