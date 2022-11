As Americans head to the polls, the nation has reached an inflection point. Savage shares an alarming report outlining the threat of hi-tech election theft. Moving from technology to history, hear how the Weimar Republic sends an ominous warning to our own democracy. On the eve of the election, Savage meets with his team to share his predictions. Then, from coast to coast, Savage subscribers weigh in on what they are seeing on the ground as the midterm elections get underway.

Related