Don’t miss this one! Savage’s 1999 interview with Dr. Edward Teller, “Father of the Hydrogen Bomb”. A magical conversation preceded by a detailed account of Teller’s life leavened with Savage’s comments. Teller shared his views on missile defense, nuclear “secrets”, the neutron bomb, and how religion & science can be reconciled. PLUS Coffee & News: Savage on NewsMax, crime wave spinning out of control, defund liberal mayors & DAs. Rashida Tlaib wants to defund DHS, seditious! Military goes full fascist with mandatory covid vaccine. Drudge website veering left, only ice cream news for Biden. Haiti President assassinated by professionals disguised as U.S. DEA, drugs? Biden killing the economy with free money, nobody wants to work. BLM says American flag a symbol of hate. DHS Mayorkas a disastrous ‘firecracker in the dam’. UK millennials want masks & socialism. Liberalism may kill Israel.

