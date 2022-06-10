Hatred has gone mainstream. Savage blasts the January 6th hearings; one of the darkest days in America’s history and a disgrace that rivals the Salem Witch Trials and the Soviet show trials. Where is the enemy? They’re everywhere as the Left operates to undermine God, country, family, the military, and subvert the next generation. Savage makes a clarion call to the patriots of America; now is not the time to put our heads in the sand, but rather, take back our nation.
CHINA CONTROLS YOUR PRESCRIPTIONS AND MEDICATIONS-HERE’S WHO SOLD YOU OUT
TWO GUYS FROM QUEENS + A CLASSIC CALL FROM JIMMY FROM BROOKLYN
CYANIDE; A CHILDHOOD STORY
GUNS, GAMES, MEDS & SHOOTINGS
MONKEYPOX AND THE POX OF WAR
CANNABIS: THE JOYS AND DANGERS
ADVICE TO NO ONE + THE WAR HEATS UP + MORE DEPRESSING NEWS
TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, ALARMING NEWS + The Famous Free Speech Presentation
BIG SIS IS AMISS; FREE SPEECH IS NOT FREE
NEW PODCAST! WAR or PEACE
NEW PODCAST! THE COMING FAMINE from ENDLESS WAR & $49 Billion to Corrupt Ukraine
THE DEATH OF FAITH IN AMERICA
NEW PODCAST! RUSSIA’S WAR in Ukraine: Will it end May 9th? What is Putin’s end game?
UKRAINE vs RUSSIA is A PROXY WAR BETWEEN the USA & RUSSIA + A Savage Life Part 2
NEW PODCAST! NO, MOST OF THE WORLD DOES NOT SUPPORT ARMING UKRAINE + A SAVAGE LIFE
NEW PODCAST! The Meaning of Easter and Passover + Thoughts on Religion
NEW PODCAST! CAUSTIC NEWS + HOW SAVAGE ROSE FROM THE ASHES TO CONQUER THE WORLD OF TALK RADIO
Bonus Podcast! “Dr. Savage on Newsmax TV”
NEW PODCAST! KNEE-JERK LIBERALS & Other Horrible News of the Day + Dr. Pry Interview Part 2
WHAT A RUSSIAN EMP BLAST WOULD DO + BIRTHDAY EXTRAVAGANZA
Special Saturday Podcast! More Rare and Classic Best Of Clips from The Savage Nation!
