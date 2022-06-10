Hatred has gone mainstream. Savage blasts the January 6th hearings; one of the darkest days in America’s history and a disgrace that rivals the Salem Witch Trials and the Soviet show trials. Where is the enemy? They’re everywhere as the Left operates to undermine God, country, family, the military, and subvert the next generation. Savage makes a clarion call to the patriots of America; now is not the time to put our heads in the sand, but rather, take back our nation.

