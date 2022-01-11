Will China dominate the world? Did a century old book predict the end of Western civilization? Savage explores these questions and more as he offers a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the Savage Nation.

Savage speculates whether World War I commenced the end of Western civilization. NY mayor allows immigrants voting rights. Savage reads from Spengler’s The Decline of the West. Spengler wrote about Caesar-ism. Savage takes comments from staff. Spengler states that we belittle eastern history. Will China rule the world? Are they already ruling the world? Savage has staff join him.

More Americans believe in violence against the government. Crime soars in the us. Even liberals arm themselves. Chinese teaching young to defend. America is destroying its own young. Savage talks about servitude and freedom in the decline of the west. Conservatives stand up to Macron in france. Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from Twitter for stating there are breakthrough cases of Covid.

Savage reads from Spengler about Jews. Savage explains why Jews are important. Jews are the cornerstone of major religions