The 20th Century saw a departure of faith in God, owing in part to the Communist Revolution and the counter-culture revolution, and as a result of massive population-wide use of drugs, both legal and illicit. Today, we are witnessing the decline of faith and its repercussions. No longer are there statesmen, but rather political shucksters looking to line their own pockets. Churches preach the gospel of Marx while their congregants decline. The Molechs and Murdochs of the tabloids elevate the illiterate and pornographic. Savage explores faith as only he can; entwining his spiritual encounters in the remote villages of Fiji and his Jewish heritage. What will be the fate of a Godless America?

Related