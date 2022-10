The writer and philosopher George Santayana warned us, “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.” What can we learn from the Spanish Civil War as the political climate reaches a boiling point in America? From his time in Majorca as a young man to the sadistic communist killer he met in San Francisco; Savage enlightens us on the barbaric struggle that sunk the European nation into violence. Why should we fear the messaging of the Left on class and religion today?

