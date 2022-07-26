From artists and entertainers to propagandists who despise the nation that gave them their fame and fortune; producing and performing in polemics which denigrate the Nation, with outright lies and social pornography. Erasing our heroes, replacing them with empty shells.

Savage discusses his favorite TV channel and actors, reading from Sterling Hayden’s biography WANDERER. A real man’s man, Hayden was a real sea captain and military hero, unlike the faker Tom Cruise who has played the same fake character for 40 years.